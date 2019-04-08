Philadelphia teachers explore "Empowering STEM"

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of Philadelphia teachers spent the day learning and exploring.Glaxo Smith Kline and the Philadelphia Education fund hosted "Empowering STEM"80 educators were invited to G.S.K.'s Navy Yard Headquarters.It was an opportunity for STEM industry leaders to network with city and state leaders in Stem education.They also got to participate in hands on workshops and explore solar energy, urban watersheds and learn about local wildflife.