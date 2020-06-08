Community & Events

Philadelphia Parking Authority to begin enforcing metered parking in Center City, University City on June 15

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning next week, the Philadelphia Parking Authority will once again be enforcing metered parking regulations.



Drivers will be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks in Center City and University City beginning Monday, June 15.

It's part of a phased approach to resuming enforcement of meters and residential time limits city-wide, which will begin June 22.

For the past 12 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
