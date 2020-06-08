Philadelphia Parking Authority to begin enforcing metered parking in Center City, University City on June 15

PARKING UPDATE: Enforcement of parking meters within Center City and University City will resume Monday, June 15th. We highly encourage customers to make #ContactFree payment with #meterUP, the PPA’s mobile payment app. Additional details here: https://t.co/mx6BowzlZe— The PPA (@PhilaParking) June 8, 2020
Drivers will be required to pay for parking at all meters and kiosks in Center City and University City beginning Monday, June 15.
It's part of a phased approach to resuming enforcement of meters and residential time limits city-wide, which will begin June 22.
For the past 12 weeks, the PPA focused only on safety violations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.