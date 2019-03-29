Philadelphia Wings launch a new school wellness program

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's professional lacrosse team, The Wings, is launching a new wellness program in area schools.
Some of the players stopped by Chestnut Ridge Middle in Sewell, Gloucester County.
Action News was there while they talked to the 8th graders, even having a few students do some push ups on stage.
The exercise demonstrated the importance of being a good teammate and working together.
They also discussed healthy eating habits, stress relief, and the importance of looking out for one another.
