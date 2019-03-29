Philadelphia Wings launch a new school wellness program

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's professional lacrosse team, The Wings, is launching a new wellness program in area schools.Some of the players stopped by Chestnut Ridge Middle in Sewell, Gloucester County.Action News was there while they talked to the 8th graders, even having a few students do some push ups on stage.The exercise demonstrated the importance of being a good teammate and working together.They also discussed healthy eating habits, stress relief, and the importance of looking out for one another.