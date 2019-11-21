Philadelphia Zoo kicks off LumiNature, a winter wonderland light experience

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the start of the holiday season at the Philadelphia Zoo, with the opening of LumiNature.
Over 2 years in the making, Amy Shearer is the brains behind LumiNature at the zoo.
Over one million lights were used for 12 different experience zones, integrating music, live performances and what she says are show-stopping surprises.
"We really wanted to share the joy, magnificence of our planet through lights and shows and all kinds of new mediums," said Shearer who is the chief marketing officer with the Philadelphia Zoo.
She gave us a sneak peak of what guests can expect this holiday.
From the Instagram-worthy Flamingo Fancy Christmas tree to the Urban Green Park, to the 6abc sponsored light show called Seasonbrations which celebrates all things weather.
"It's pretty exciting the lights. She's loving the spectacle, and it's our first time coming at night," said Ed Mcevoy.
And don't forget the show stopper, "The Northern Lights" featuring a 35-foot-tall polar bear that has short movie clips played projected onto it, with lights synced to music.
