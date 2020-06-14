Philadelphians enjoyed nice weather, outdoor dining in city's Rittenhouse section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mother Nature provided a beautiful backdrop Saturday as people enjoyed a little music while eating dinner outside.This happened as Philadelphia recently moved to the yellow phase allowing outdoor dining.Many in the city continue to enjoy the slow return to normalcy. On Baltimore Avenue, people enjoyed dining out while staying socially distant with the tables spread out."I would say it's great to see everyone coming to band together especially during these times, the difficulty and everything that we're facing in all parts of America," said Janese Jackson of Rittenhouse.Rittenhouse square filled with the sounds of people enjoying the beautiful weather in Philadelphia's yellow phase."It was a heavenly day in Rittenhouse square the sun was hitting us just perfectly," said Melissa Deutsch of Rittenhouse. "We've been out here all day getting tan."With outdoor dining now allowed, tables were filled along Rittenhouse square which should help boost business for many restaurants including those located in historically disadvantaged neighborhoods.According to the city, with many of those businesses owned by minorities facing barriers to accessing government resources and funding."It's all about supporting local businesses," said Jackson.Main Street in Manayunk had tons of people happy to be outside Saturday for the first time in months."It's wonderful, it's like the weights off your shoulders," said David Pinsky of North Wales. "Just a new energy, I haven't done this in literally like three months."Hayward Ratliff of Yorktown said, "We dined out frequently probably three or four times a month, we missed it."Many had their masks handy if they needed to go inside to use the bathroom.Into the evening the weather remained mild for families to enjoy time out."People are certainly happy to be out enjoying the weather, and the perks of the yellow phase," said Shaniyah Darby of Lansdowne.