Community & Events

Philadelphia's 25th police district hosts community block party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Food, fun and jams with cops!

It wouldn't be summer without a block party with the Philadelphia police, and like years before they didn't disappoint!

Block party beats, treats, and a bouncy house, the 25th police district kicked off its annual block party at 27th and North Front Street.

The daytime event is a way for officers to build stronger relationships with the community they serve and create a playful atmosphere where they can interact with younger residents, who often feel the tension of the heroin epidemic playing out on their block.

Residents also had the opportunity to speak with local businesses and community-based organizations who have programs they can take advantage of.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia newsphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Insurance adjusters allegedly stole $300K from homeowners
Police ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction in Philly
Video: Drivers stop to grab spilled cash on Atlanta highway
Toddler thrown into field in West Philly during argument
Vietnam vet called one of the forgotten, honored by many
Some pool club members upset over price hike
Former star QB turned police cadet now wanted for assault
Show More
AT&T plans to automatically block spam calls
Philly Flavor at Women's World Cup Soccer Parade in NYC
Homicide warrant issued for man, 80, in death of his wife
Hot dog rolls recalled due to choking hazard, plastic contamination
Driver escapes injury when cactus pierces windshield
More TOP STORIES News