Philadelphia's 25th police district hosts community block party

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Food, fun and jams with cops!It wouldn't be summer without a block party with the Philadelphia police, and like years before they didn't disappoint!Block party beats, treats, and a bouncy house, the 25th police district kicked off its annual block party at 27th and North Front Street.The daytime event is a way for officers to build stronger relationships with the community they serve and create a playful atmosphere where they can interact with younger residents, who often feel the tension of the heroin epidemic playing out on their block.Residents also had the opportunity to speak with local businesses and community-based organizations who have programs they can take advantage of.