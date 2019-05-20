UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- We are getting a sneak peek at Philadelphia's 2nd annual Black Restaurant Week.
This year, it's actually TWO weeks, dedicated to celebrating the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines.
Some of the participants showed off some of the dishes we can expect, by whipping up a little tasting menu at Drexel University's Academic Bistro.
The idea is to get local diners more familiar with all of the different flavors and cultures all across the city.
"It's really about the celebration of food, the celebration of the heritage within food and so we just invite you to come out and get as full as you can, then go to the gym after. and really just enjoy local small businesses I think that is the beauty of this project."
Right now Philadelphia is one of seven cities participating in Black Restaurant Week, with the goal of supporting the nation's black culinary community.
So,.mark your calendars, it's actually 2 weeks, from June 9th through the 23rd.
Click here for a list of local restaurants participating.
