Philadelphia's Magic Gardens to honor Dia De Muertos with free sugar skull craft kits

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dia De Muertos or 'Day of the Dead' is a Mexican holiday that falls on the same day as Halloween.
It's a day that families that the time to honor and remember those they've lost.
This weekend, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is sharing a special part of that tradition with everyone.
As part of PECO Family Jams, they are giving visitors free craft kits to make sugar skulls, a way to honor and remember our departed loved ones.
On Sunday, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is hosting teaching artist Ivonne Pinto-Garcia to show families how to decorate their very own.
"People use them to decorate their ofrendas, or altars, that they make to remember their loved ones," said Olivia Edlund, the education and outreach manager at Philadelphia's Magic Garden. "It's a really special tradition that they have in Mexico."
They also remind visitors that all around the Magic Gardens, creator Isaiah Zagar has placed hundreds of Mexican folk art objects from his travels.
