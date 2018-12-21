Phillies' co-owner matches Disney's 6abc holiday food drive donation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The giving continues for our 6abc Connect-Share-Give Holiday food drive.
Film Executive and co-owner of the Philadelphia Phillies, John Powers Middleton, was inspired to match our Disney ABC donation.
Friday, he presented Philabundance with a check for $15,000.
Middleton helped answer phones during our live phone bank.
Along with his donation, he announced a challenge for our viewers.
"Between now and the end of the year, I will match all contributions from the city. Lets let everybody enjoy the holidays and not worry so much about where their next meal is coming from," said Middleton.
If you accept Middleton's challenge and want to help click here to make an online donation.
