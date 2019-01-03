COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Phillies welcome Billy Joel

Joel will perform at Citizens Bank Park for the 6th time in a row as reported during Action News at 5 on January 3, 2019..

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
Superstar Billy Joel will make a record breaking 6th consecutive performance in Philadelphia this season.

With the help of the Philly Phanatic, the "Key" concert was announced Thursday afternoon by the Phillies & Live Nation.

Organizers say it shows the "piano man's" deep connection to the city of love.

"I'd like to thank the Phillies organization for making me their first music franchise. I am looking forward to playing for the 6th consecutive year at Citizens Bank Ballpark Friday May 24th, see ya there."

The ballpark with have a special kiosk for Billy Joel world tour merchandise during every home game in May.
