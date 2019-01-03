Phillies welcome Billy Joel

Superstar Billy Joel will make a record breaking 6th consecutive performance in Philadelphia this season.With the help of the Philly Phanatic, the "Key" concert was announced Thursday afternoon by the Phillies & Live Nation.Organizers say it shows the "piano man's" deep connection to the city of love."I'd like to thank the Phillies organization for making me their first music franchise. I am looking forward to playing for the 6th consecutive year at Citizens Bank Ballpark Friday May 24th, see ya there."The ballpark with have a special kiosk for Billy Joel world tour merchandise during every home game in May.