Community & Events

Philly Ad Club honors two Action News members

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Ad Club honored Movers & Shakers in the region, and we are proud to say that included two of our own.

6ABC President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was presented with the Pinnacle Award for his impact on the industry.

And Troy Bauer, audience engagement producer, was honored as an up and coming leader.

The awards were handed out at the Philly Ad Club's annual luncheon at the Union League in Center City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News