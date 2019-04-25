Philly Ad Club honors two Action News members

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Ad Club honored Movers & Shakers in the region, and we are proud to say that included two of our own.6ABC President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was presented with the Pinnacle Award for his impact on the industry.And Troy Bauer, audience engagement producer, was honored as an up and coming leader.The awards were handed out at the Philly Ad Club's annual luncheon at the Union League in Center City.