Philly chilly in September, so nude bike ride set for August

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Naked bicyclists say they were so cold riding around Philadelphia last September that this year they'll do it in August.

Organizers of the annual Philly Naked Bike Ride say they've "ridden in chilly weather" the last two Septembers so this time they'll saddle up Aug. 24 and "hope it's a scorcher!"

The nude ride was Sept. 8 last year and Sept. 9 the year before that, with temperatures reaching only about 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 degrees Celsius).

Participants in the ride can go as bare as they dare. Some of the cyclists wore their birthday suits accentuated with body paint or glitter while others wore underwear or masks. They pedaled past sights including Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.
