COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philly Cops helping kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Cops helping kids . JIm Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a big night for a community organization with a long-standing mission of Cops Helping Kids.

The Philadelphia Police Athletic League held its annual awards dinner and fundraiser tonight at the Marriott Downtown.

This year's fundraiser broke a record raising nearly 1-point-1 million dollars.

Action News' own Sharrie Williams emceed the event.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was there in his role as PAL's chairman.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Down At The Shore: Weekend of August 23, 2018
Energetic puppies bring smiles to faces
Great weather, big thrills for 2018 Atlantic City airshow
Philly school gets latest tech just in time for the school year
Kids were invited to "play in the streets" in Kensington
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News