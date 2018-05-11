Philly Cops helping kids

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It was a big night for a community organization with a long-standing mission of Cops Helping Kids.
The Philadelphia Police Athletic League held its annual awards dinner and fundraiser tonight at the Marriott Downtown.
This year's fundraiser broke a record raising nearly 1-point-1 million dollars.
Action News' own Sharrie Williams emceed the event.
6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was there in his role as PAL's chairman.
