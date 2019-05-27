Philly family keeps Memorial Day tradition going after 45 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the last four decades, Memorial Day has been a day or remembrance and family unity for Sonya Ransom-Porter.Monday, her family gathered at their usual spot underneath a big tree off 41st Street Drive in Fairmount Park.On the grill, no shortage of food for the whole family."We have shish kabobs, we have corn on the cob, we have ribs, we have turkey," said Ransom-Porter.They also spent the day paying their respects for those members of the family who served in the military."My uncle James was in the military. H's no longer with us but his family from New York came down to spend time with us," she said.While the crowds were surprisingly sparse compared to years past, the Ransom family says nothing will keep them from this annual tradition."You know as you get older you start to see some of the traditions fall, I don't know why, but you know it's very important to just keep it going," said first-time visitor Charles Cornell.And keep it going they will."Family is everything that keeps us together, our bond, it's all about family and then the love that we have for each other," said Ransom-Porter.