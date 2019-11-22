PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fire Department is re-opening four engine companies across the city, in an effort to better protect those neighborhoods.The stations have been closed for just over ten years.Mayor Jim Kenney stopped by one of the companies reopening at 4th and Arch in Old City, and praised the department for the unprecedented move.The four companies were originally deactivated during the recession in 2009.The engines will officially return to service Saturday morning at 8 o'clock.