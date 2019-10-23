Community & Events

Philadelphia high school students start months-long game of chess

SPRING GARDEN (WPVI) -- Tuesday, more than 100 Philadelphia high school students started a months-long game of chess.



The annual Scholastic Chess League tournament kick-off event was held in Philadelphia's Spring Garden.

Teams will compete in bi-weekly games through February.

The ultimate winners will have a chance to compete in state and national championships.

In August, the United States Chess Federation recognized Philadelphia, as the 2019 Chess City of the Year.

