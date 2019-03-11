Philly holds 249th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The second oldest St. Patrick's Day Parade in the country made its way through the streets of Center City on Sunday.The theme of the 249th edition of the Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade was "St. Patrick, Unite Us!"The parade began on JFK Boulevard, between 16th and 20th Streets, then around City Hall and east along Market Street.The Flyers mascot showed up too. And it turns out Gritty is part Leprechaun.-----