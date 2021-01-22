gun buyback

Philly hosts gun buyback initiative for $100 ShopRite certificate

By and Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The '2021 No Gun Campaign' kicked off Saturday. It is a year-long effort to get illegal firearms off the streets of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia collected a record 224 guns where neighbors were able to exchange guns for ShopRite gift cards.

Homicides in the city are currently up 10% and shootings are up 37% from this time last year.

SEE ALSO: Homicides, shootings in Philadelphia already surpassing last year's record pace
EMBED More News Videos

Twenty-one days into the new year and already Philadelphia is ahead of last year's record pace in homicides and shootings.



The first events were held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at two locations:

Yesha Ministers at 2301 Snyder Avenue and Greater Exodus Baptist Church at 704 North Broad Street.

Individuals turned in their working handguns or semi-automatic firearms. No questions asked.

"I didn't want to take that chance," said Bessie Wilson.

Wilson says she had a gun in the back of her closet for 15 years.

After hearing about a 9-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by a family member Wednesday, she wanted her gun out of the house.

"I don't want my grandkids to come in playing one day, you know it's put away in a closet, back of the closet, but children get into everything," she said.

Hundreds of people in Philadelphia did the same, turning their guns into police stationed at the Yesha Ministries and the Greater Exodus Baptist Church.

"There's a difference between just asking folks to come and turn in guns, which we had done last year in our efforts, but when you have an incentive, it shows that it works," said Bilal Qayyum, the president of Father's Day Rally Committee, one of the organizers.

The non-profit Greenfield Foundation raised $10,000 to buy the gift cards.

"Now they're able to go grocery shopping. They're able to put food on the table. And we know right now through COVID people are struggling, so it's going a long way," said councilwoman Cindy Bass.

Leaders called it an all hands on deck moment to fight violence. There were nearly 500 homicides in 2020, a 30 year high. Already, the first few weeks of 2021 are outpacing that.

"If you look at the statistics, a lot of these guns that are confiscated after the commission of a crime are actually apart of robberies," said City Council President Darrell Clarke. "People are breaking into homes and stealing these guns, and these guns end up committing a crime."

So many people turned in guns Saturday that the city ran out of gift cards.

A city council spokesman says anyone who didn't get one will in the next few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaillegal firearmgun violenceshootinggun buybackguns
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN BUYBACK
South Philly church holds gun buyback program
The San Francisco youth organization working to save lives
Gun buyback to be held in Willingboro, New Jersey
Fun day brings Brewerytown community together despite gun violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. state rep mocks Rachel Levine on Facebook then apologizes
NJ man loses $80K in life savings after routine bank transfer
AccuWeather: Windy and cold today; snow arriving Monday night
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Ocean County
Man killed protecting his sister from her boyfriend: Police
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
Army vet, girlfriend found shot to death in Bustleton apartment
Show More
GOP lawmaker with gun sets off House chamber metal detector
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in Pa. due to rubber contamination
NFL giving free Super Bowl tickets to 7,500 health workers
Got a package you didn't order? It could be a scam
Philadelphia officer accused of sexually assaulting a minor
More TOP STORIES News