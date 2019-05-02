Philly is America's Garden Capital and Parks on Tap returns

Most people know the name Du Pont from house paint and other products we have used for decades. But you may not know that the family members who started it all -- who came to the United States from France in the 1800s -- were not only entrepreneurs, but also passionate about all things botanical. Take a look at three of their legacy gardens in Delaware.
Hagley Museum & Library
298 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807
302-658-2400
Nemours Estate
850 Alapocas Drive, Wilmington, DE 19803
302-651-6912
Mt. Cuba Center
3120 Barley Mill Road, Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-4244
Stroll through gorgeous family estate gardens, American history
As America's Garden Capital, Philadelphia has a number of family estate gardens that are both an escape from the hustle and bustle and a history lesson on the very founding of our nation.
Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm | Wyck.org | Facebook
6026 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
215-848-1690
Andalusia Historic House & Gardens | AndalusiaPA.org
1237 State Rd, Andalusia, PA 19020
215-245-5479
Chanticleer|ChanticleerGarden.org | Facebook
786 Church Road, Wayne, PA 19087
610-687-4163
Philly is America's Garden Capital
With more than 30 gardens in a 30-mile radius, Philadelphia has more gardens than anywhere in the country. That's why they call us America's Garden Capital., So get your passport and get ready to explore the glorious gardens galore, starting with Shofuso Japanese House & Garden in Fairmount Park.
Shofuso Japanese House & Garden|Facebook
Lansdowne & Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-878-5097
America's Garden Capital | AmericasGardenCapital.org | Facebook
Gardens Galore: Cemeteries as America's first public parks
Karen Rogers tours the famed Laurel Hill Cemetery to learn how cemeteries were once used recreationally, and how they're used as parks today.
Laurel Hill Cemetery | Laurel Hill Cemetery Facebook
3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
The Woodlands | The Woodlands Facebook
4000 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Hood Cemetery | Facebook | Historical Germantown
4901 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Parks on Tap
This is the fourth season for Parks on Tap and the mobile 250-seat restaurant and bar will pop up in more than 20 parks throughout the city through early October. Bring your kids and your dog. Parks on Tap provides the food, beer and shade while you get to know your parks and your neighbors and maybe make some new friends.
Parks on Tap | 2019 schedule and locations|Facebook
In the Kitchen with Alessi: Sandwich season
A pesto turkey sandwich and an open faced steak sandwich are on the menu.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art's unveils The Impressionist Eye
The Philadelphia Museum of Art's latest exhibition dives deep into the art of Impressionism with rarely seen works.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art | Arts in Philly | Twitter
The Impressionist Eye - on view thru August 18th
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
215-763-8100
Shelter Me: Purrfect Paws Rescue
It's a Philadelphia state of mind. Singer-Songwriter Billy Joel is coming to town to the Citizens Bank Park on May 24.
And Purrfect Paws has the hook up! Enter their raffle today for a chance to win two VIP Family and Friends seats, while supporting the rescue at the same time!
Purrfect Paws Rescue
Raffle for Billy Joel Tickets - Enter by May 18th! | Enter the Raffle for Billy Joel Tickets
