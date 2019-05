Philly is America's Garden Capital and Parks on Tap returns

Taking in the beauty at Du Pont Legacy Gardens

Stroll through gorgeous family estate gardens, American history

Philly is America's Garden Capital

Gardens Galore: Cemeteries as America's first public parks

Parks on Tap

Most people know the name Du Pont from house paint and other products we have used for decades. But you may not know that the family members who started it all -- who came to the United States from France in the 1800s -- were not only entrepreneurs, but also passionate about. Take a look at three of their legacy gardens in Delaware.298 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807302-658-2400850 Alapocas Drive, Wilmington, DE 19803302-651-69123120 Barley Mill Road, Hockessin, DE 19707302-239-4244As America's Garden Capital, Philadelphia has a number of family estate gardens that are both an escape from the hustle and bustle and a history lesson on the very founding of our nation.6026 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144215-848-19011237 State Rd, Andalusia, PA 19020215-245-5479786 Church Road, Wayne, PA 19087610-687-4163With more than 30 gardens in a 30-mile radius, Philadelphia has more than anywhere in the country. That's why they call us America's Garden Capital., So get your passport and get ready to explore the glorious gardens galore, starting with Shofuso Japanese House & Garden in Fairmount Park.Lansdowne & Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131215-878-5097Karen Rogers tours the famed Laurel Hill Cemetery to learn how cemeteries were once used recreationally, and how they're used as parks today.3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191324000 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 191044901 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144This is the fourth season for Parks on Tap and the mobile 250-seat restaurant and bar will pop up in more than 20 parks throughout the city through early October. Bring your kids and your dog. Parks on Tap provides the food, beer and shade while you get to know your parks and your neighbors and maybe make some new friends.A pesto turkey sandwich and an open faced steak sandwich are on the menu.The Philadelphia Museum of Art's latest exhibition dives deep into the art of Impressionism with rarely seen works.on view thru August 18th2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130215-763-8100