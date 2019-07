With more than 30 gardens in a 30-mile radius, Philadelphia has more gardens than anywhere in the country. That's why they call us America's Garden Capital., So get your passport and get ready to explore the glorious gardens galore, starting with Shofuso Japanese House & Garden in Fairmount Park.Lansdowne & Horticultural Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19131215-878-5097---------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.