Philly PAL's all-girl wood shop class featured on 'Rachael Ray Show'

A class offered by Philadelphia's Police Athletic League is getting national attention.

Officer Jessica Martinez recruited Suzanne Kahn to teach an all-girls woodshop. The class caught the attention of ABC's Rachel Ray Show.

Maritnez and Kahn explained that not only are the girls building things, they're building trust.

They say not only do the girls in the wood shop learn a useful skill, they learn the benefits of working and finding success together.

The program recently expanded to a second PAL center and now includes boys, as well.

