COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philadelphia parties on the Parkway to ring in the Fourth of July

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands gather to celebrate Independence Day on the Parkway: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 11 p.m., July 4, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Parkway was all decked out in red, white and blue as people huddled in for the city's big Fourth of July celebration.

Pitbull jumped and bounced, bringing Miami heat to the Welcome America stage Thursday night.

It was one giant dance party ahead of the fireworks display.

"This is the best place to be on the Fourth of July," said Carmen Zega of New Castle, Delaware. "Everybody wants to be on the Parkway."

For some, this celebration is an annual affair.

Gina Brinkley of East wick said, "It's been something we have to do, we have to do it," said Gina Brinkley of Eastwick. "It's Philadelphia baby, can't get any better."

But long hours in extreme heat and humidity can be dangerous, and everyone is urged to take precautions.

EMBED More News Videos

Philly prepares for the party on the Parkway: Ali Gorman report on Action News at 4 p.m., July 4, 2018



Philadelphia's second responders are helping police and medics stay cool. Plenty of water is also available for concertgoers.

"Keep, stay hydrated, keep water with you. You'll be fine," said Allison Lindgren of Fairmount.

Plus fountains are flowing and cooling fans are blowing.

"It feels like 300 degrees out here, but when you go in there it feels awesome," said Justin Butler of Drexel Hill.

The Welcome America celebration honors tradition as well as celebrating the future.

"Welcome America celebrates American independence. How we can come together and celebrate our independence and progress as a nation," said Serve Philadelphia Volunteer Zack Pan.

And what better way to celebrate than with a fan favorite headlining the show.

"Pitbull is the ultimate party guy, you hear him and just want to get up and dance," said Emily Littman of Fairmount. "I'm pretty pumped to see him."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsjuly fourthwelcome america
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News