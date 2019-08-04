Philadelphia police take on NYPD in annual baseball fundraiser

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- An annual baseball tradition pitting Philadelphia Police Officers against members of the NYPD was held Saturday inside the home stadium of the Trenton Thunder.The yearly charity game, of course, comes with that friendly rivalry between our home cities but it also serves as a fundraiser.A portion of the money raised goes to the family of Philadelphia Officer Andy Chan.Officer Chan suffered a severe head injury this past January after his motorcycle was struck by a commuter who, reportedly, didn't see him.His family was at the game."It makes us feel really supported that everyone has come out and showing their love and support for us we feel really happy and overwhelming joy," said Teng Chan, Andy's wife.Chan says her husband is making slow progress.