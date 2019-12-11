Philadelphia police throw party for students on Santa's 'Nice List'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a day of fun, face painting and balloons-- a celebration for hundreds of kids from 14 elementary schools around the 26th police district."The number one thing we want as police officers is for when people need help to know that they can come to us and I think when you build relationships with children, they get to see these officers as not just authority figures, but as friends," said Captain Krista Dahl Campbell, who lead the 26h district before taking over as captain of the Police Athletic League.She says that relationship building makes this a gift for the officers too."To be able to come here today and really enjoy the community and give back is huge for the officers here," she said."Whenever it comes to helping out kids, I think everybody's hearts soften a little and you get a warm, fuzzy feeling," said Emily Dones, of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, which also sponsors the party.The 168 kids were selected to attend based on need and how they performed in school this year. They all made the big man's good list."I got an A+ on my math test!" one kid said."I let someone in front of me in line," said another.As another special reward for their accomplishments, the kids all also received a free bike and helmet, courtesy of police and other sponsors.