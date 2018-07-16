COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Philadelphia public pools to operate on 'free swim' schedule due to heat

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly pools on free swim schedule due to heat: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 15, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Because of the heat, all public pools in Philadelphia will operate on a "free swim" schedule.

On Monday and Tuesday, pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Philadelphia Parks and Recreation has a finder to locate a pool near you: Pool Finder

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsswimmingpoolweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
AccuWeather: Summer beauty Thursday
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Show More
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
Watch out for fake Dollar General coupon
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Strip mall fire that destroyed 5 shops ruled an accident
More News