PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Because of the heat, all public pools in Philadelphia will operate on a "free swim" schedule.
On Monday and Tuesday, pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CODE RED! Starting tomorrow, all public pools will operate on a free swim schedule through Tuesday. They will open from 11am-7pm. Use our finder to locate a pool near you ➡️ https://t.co/ueshdox4H6 pic.twitter.com/sfqtVo0flc— Philly Parks & Rec (@PhilaParkandRec) July 15, 2018
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation has a finder to locate a pool near you: Pool Finder
