Preparations for the party on the parkway are well underway. The stage is set up and chairs are in place for what expected to be a wild concert with big stars."A lot goes into it," said Jeff Guaracino, President, CEO, Welcome America. "First, we've been building the stage together to the parkway."Visitors could already be seen taking in the sights in the sweltering heat-cold bottles of water in hand, of course"Water, sunscreen, keeping hydrated before and during," said Gillian Shaw, of Scarborough, Maine.Those taking part in the festivities can enjoy a number of activities. A few are being held today and are free of charge.Action News found this father and daughter eagerly waiting for the National Liberty Museum in Old City to open its doors at 10 a.m.It's one of 18 Philadelphia museums offering free admission or pay what you wish.Guests can enjoy exhibits like the Flame of liberty among several others."I Googled Fourth of July week Philadelphia. There's a lot," said Mark Levenstien of Fairmont. "This is basically the very end and I saw this museum."National Liberty Museum's Jim Morgera said they have people coming from all over that were waiting for the fourth."We hope to have our best day in museum history," he said.Along the parkway at the Rodin museum, guests can admire some of the worlds most celebrated works of art-pay what you wish."It has a fabulous garden setting. It's as if you are stepping off the parkway and into a little bit of Paris," said museum representative Jennifer Thompson.