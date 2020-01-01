Philly rings in 2020 with celebrations across the city

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5802943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia rings in 2020 with fireworks over the Delaware River | Trish Hartman reports on December 31, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a night of celebration in Philadelphia as people found fun across the city as they counted down to 2020!The celebrations began at 6 p.m. with a fireworks show over the Delaware River.Then, it was time to party! We found one celebration at the City Winery at 990 Filbert Street.The band, Kindred the Family Soul, had crowd moving. Before the show we spoke with some people in the crowd about their new decade plans.Arnold Norfield of Germantown said, "I'm planning to go to Vegas and Myrtle Beach."From there we found more music.The Philadelphia Orchestra captivated a few thousand at the Kimmel Center.Toni Truemper brought the whole family."I have never been to the Philadelphia Orchestra and Cameron, my daughter, plays the cello," she said.Toni hopes the trip to see the show will inspire her kids, too.Then it was up the street to the Bellevue. There was food and dancing... what wasn't to love?Clearly it was a popular ticket, as dozens and dozens of people were waiting to get in."It's one of those things where everyone that you know is at least trying to have something fun," said Will Fletcher of Doylestown.As everyone waited for midnight, Amy Walsh of Glen Mills was seeing midnight green!When asked what she wanted to see in 2020, she replied: Another Eagles Super Bowl victory.