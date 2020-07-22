community

Philly River Stroll to open this week. Here's what you should know

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From beer gardens to outdoor dining, a collection of pop-up riverfront eateries are taking shape along the Delaware River for an official grand opening later this week.

The pop-up is called "Philly River Stroll" and it will connect Race Street Pier, Cherry Street Pier and Spruce Street Harbor Park.

"They want to know that there are safe places they can go that are connected. We feel as though this is it," said Neina Langford with FCM Hospitality.

Unlike most outdoor spots in the city, Philly River Stroll is designed to keep guests moving.

Each outdoor spot along the stroll will take reservations only, require masks and have limited seating to dictate how many guests can be at any location at a time.

The Water Garden at Spruce Street Harbor Park will have 125 social distancing seats available at a time, while the Garden Restaurant, which just opened at Cherry Street Pier, already has tables spaced out more than the 6 feet requirement.

"The thought is you can come spend an entire day enjoying the waterfront without feeling you're stuck or as if you feel like any crowd gets a little too overwhelming," said Langford.

Philly River Stroll will officially open this Friday.

Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaphiladelphia newssummer funbusinessfoodcoronaviruscommunity calendarcommunityconsumer
