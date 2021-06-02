welcome america

Philly to announce Wawa Welcome America 2021 plans

By
Philly to announce Wawa Welcome America plans

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Because of the eased restrictions, Philadelphia can once again host an in-person Fourth of July celebration.

On Wednesday, we will learn new details about what's in store for this year's Wawa Welcome America.

The expectation is there will be a concert followed by a huge fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Mayor Jim Kenney will be holding a press conference to announce this year's festivities.



Welcome America's website gives away no further clues.

"We're busy planning. 2021 Festival details coming soon!" a message reads.

Last year's event was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another Philadelphia summer holiday celebration announced its return last week. The Made in America Festival will return to the Ben Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend.
