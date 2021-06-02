Philly to announce Wawa Welcome America 2021 plans

On Wednesday, we will learn new details about what's in store for this year's Wawa Welcome America.
The expectation is there will be a concert followed by a huge fireworks display over the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Mayor Jim Kenney will be holding a press conference to announce this year's festivities.
Ready to hear what's in store for the 2021 @Wawa Welcome America festival? One week from today, we're announcing programming, events, and more. Tune in to our Facebook page at 10 a.m. on June 2 to get all of the #July4thPhilly details! pic.twitter.com/SIIg4NgeRr— Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) May 26, 2021
Welcome America's website gives away no further clues.
"We're busy planning. 2021 Festival details coming soon!" a message reads.
Last year's event was virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another Philadelphia summer holiday celebration announced its return last week. The Made in America Festival will return to the Ben Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend.