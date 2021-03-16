Philadelphia to remember victims of COVID-19 with day of reflection

At noon, places of worship will ring bells and light candles to honor those we lost.
The city has reported more than 122,000 cases and 3,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
SEE ALSO: Funeral services held for longtime Philadelphia police officer who died after a battle with COVID
Mayor Jim Kenney will also host a virtual event to mark one year of COVID-19 restrictions and their impact on the city.
On the same day, officials in the city are expected to release details about lifting restrictions on large outdoor events, Action News has learned.
A city spokesperson says applications for large events outdoors will be accepted soon.
City officials are also mulling over the decision to ease further COVID-19 restrictions to match new state guidance.
Then on Tuesday night, buildings will light up in blue to honor frontline workers and first responders.
SEE ALSO: March 11, 2020: 6abc documentary looks at 'the day everything changed'