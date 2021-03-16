covid-19

Philadelphia to remember victims of COVID-19 with day of reflection

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia will host several events Tuesday to reflect on the past year and remember those who've died from COVID-19.

At noon, places of worship will ring bells and light candles to honor those we lost.

The city has reported more than 122,000 cases and 3,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: Funeral services held for longtime Philadelphia police officer who died after a battle with COVID
EMBED More News Videos

Family, friends and fellow Philadelphia police officers said their final goodbyes to Officer Erin Tokley.



Mayor Jim Kenney will also host a virtual event to mark one year of COVID-19 restrictions and their impact on the city.

On the same day, officials in the city are expected to release details about lifting restrictions on large outdoor events, Action News has learned.

A city spokesperson says applications for large events outdoors will be accepted soon.

City officials are also mulling over the decision to ease further COVID-19 restrictions to match new state guidance.

Then on Tuesday night, buildings will light up in blue to honor frontline workers and first responders.

SEE ALSO: March 11, 2020: 6abc documentary looks at 'the day everything changed'
EMBED More News Videos

6abc revisits the events of March 11, 2020 in Philadelphia and beyond as they unfolded.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiamayor jim kenneycoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
New test can tell if you've had COVID-19 in the past
College students celebrating spring break despite pandemic
Philly to reopen hybrid learning option for some families; more schools to reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Marine saves neighbor from burning home in Montco
Pa. restaurants, bars to see some pandemic limits lifted in April
Ban on large outdoor events to be lifted in Philly
Officers patrol recreation centers after shootings leave teens dead
2 South Jersey officers rescue sleeping couple from burning home
'Bachelor' Matt's finale outcome, plus meet your new 'Bachelorettes!'
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from Philly fire
Show More
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes in car in Fla.
Voracek scores in OT to give Flyers 5-4 win over Rangers
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
SEPTA temporarily shuts down stop in Kensington over safety concerns
First Lady Jill Biden visits South Jersey school to promote relief plan
More TOP STORIES News