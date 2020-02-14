community journalist

Philly woman changes the world one heart at a time

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- If you are ever feeling down about yourself, always know you are adored by Danni.

As a child growing up in Philadelphia, Danni started growing insecure towards her self-image. In 2017, Danni's last surviving grandparent was affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and was unable to make contact for a month. This made Danni stricken with stress and depression.

To tackle this head-on, she started loving herself and then sharing that love with the whole city. She calls it "The Adored Project," where she creates heart-shaped cut-outs and writes special messages on them such as, "Open your eyes to the beauty around you," and "It's your time to shine. Do it for you."

With over 8,000 hearts and counting, she roams around the Philadelphia area to hand them out to total strangers just to brighten their day. She has sent them with local travelers around the world as well. Having quit her job last year, Danni is now a "full-time lover."

Danni constantly wants to spread a message of love, compassion and confidence. Last year, she married the love of her life, Cathy, a barber from Philadelphia. The couple frequently travels to various community hotspots to distribute each and every carefully crafted heart. Together, they hope to spread hope and joy throughout the entire world.

