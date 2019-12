Stunning model trains light up the night at Philly's Holiday Garden Railway

EMBED >More News Videos WOW! See how one Delaware family turned their front lawn into a massive music and lights show for all to enjoy this holiday season.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- It's a playground without a swing or slide. Instead, children and adults alike are weaving throughout a labyrinth of lights and trains at the Morris Arboretum.While the garden is stunning during the day, it opens its arms with a dazzling display of lights at night. Guests, who must purchase tickets in advance, begin their journey to the attraction by strolling down a lane of colorful lights. 15 rail lines await, which circle miniature replicas of Philadelphia landmarks such as Independence Hall and the Rocky Statue.For more information and a list of remaining dates to experience Holiday Garden Railway Nights, visit their website.