Community & Events

Philadelphia's holiday tree has some festive new friends for the holidays

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
There's no place like Philadelphia for the holidays, especially with the expansion of City Hall's North Plaza, this year. You can ride a Ferris Wheel spinning in the shadow of the City Hall Tower.

There's a train for the little ones to ride. And you can do it all while you stare in awe at the half century old, 55-foot towering holiday tree, one of the biggest ever displayed at City Hall. You can thank two city employees dubbed the tree hunters for its majestic presence.

Philly Holiday Festival | Facebook

Wawa Holiday Plaza, City Hall at North Broad Street
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiafyi holidays6abc holidaysfyi philly
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bear spotted running through backyards of Wilmington neighborhood
Suspect punched Walmart employee for 'looking at him': Vineland police
Liquor-filled candy seized in police raid at Somerton market
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale sing 'Joy to the World' at City Hall
4 injured in Elsmere crash
Comcast executive David L. Cohen to step down from operations
Show More
House Speaker Pelosi rebukes reporter: 'Don't mess with me'
Burglar steals $2K laptop from Mount Airy home
Teddy bear drive honors Berks County siblings allegedly murdered by mother
Philadelphia's top cop looking to reduce gun violence against children
'It doesn't seem real:' Girl recounts being hit during police chase
More TOP STORIES News