Philadelphia's holiday tree has some festive new friends for the holidays

There's no place like Philadelphia for the holidays, especially with the expansion of City Hall's North Plaza, this year. You can ride a Ferris Wheel spinning in the shadow of the City Hall Tower.There's a train for the little ones to ride. And you can do it all while you stare in awe at the half century old, 55-foot towering holiday tree, one of the biggest ever displayed at City Hall. You can thank two city employees dubbed the tree hunters for its majestic presence.Wawa Holiday Plaza, City Hall at North Broad Street