Explore the Museum without Walls, Philly's tour of public art

The Association for Public Art website has downloadable maps and audio files that you can listen to on the go highlighting the public art on display. Each of the tours has the distance marked and an indication of whether it's bike or pedestrian-friendly.
It's a great time to explore the sculptures along the Schuylkill River and around the Horticultural Center, where the cherry trees are blossoming and the daffodils are in full bloom.
If you're homebound, you can explore the outside without ever leaving your couch. Call it armchair culture.
Association for Public Art's Museum Without Walls | Tours |Audio Files | Downloadable Bike Map
The free app is available for download at the Apple Store and on Google Play.