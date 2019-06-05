Community & Events

PHOTOS: Inaugural SaMo PRIDE brings month-long LGBTQ+ Pride celebration to Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- The first-ever month-long LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in Santa Monica is underway. SaMo Pride includes a large calendar of fun, family-friendly events and experiences in the seaside city.

One of the most notable SaMo Pride attractions is the "Miles of Pride" rainbow light installation that spans the Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place and the iconic Santa Monica Pier.

Miles of the city's streets are lit up with all the colors of the rainbow throughout the month of June.



In addition to "Miles of Pride," artist Phil America's art installation "Colors of Progress" will be on display for the month of June.

"Colors of Progress" will present a visual oral history of the LGBTQ+ movement. When fully installed, hundreds of colored, hand-painted flags with quotes from members of the LGBTQ+ community about their histories, futures, loves, hopes and dreams will hang above the Third Street Promenade.

The installation will be displayed at Pride festivals around the United States, culminating at the WorldPride - Stonewall 50 celebration in New York City at the end of June.

The flags are inspired by the protest signs from the historic Stonewall Riots, which took place in New York City fifty years ago this month.

This act of retaliation and demand for respect sparked the LGBT movement, leading to increased equality around the world.

For a complete list of June's Pride Month events, click here.
