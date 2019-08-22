PHOTOS: Red Arrows And Thunderbirds Headline Atlantic City Airshow

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (WPVI) -- Dispite the heat and high humidity, thousands crowded the Atlantic City Boardwalk to watch the 2019 "Thunder Over The Boardwalk." This year fans were treated to spectacular demonstrations from the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows.Joining the high flying acts for this year wear fly bye of various planes including a B-52, C-17, T-33, and the 177th Air National Guard's F-16s. Aerobatic and demonstration acts included Jim Beasley and his P-51, GEIGO Skytypers, Lee Leets Tucano, and the US Army Golden Knights.