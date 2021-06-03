PHS announces 11 winners of Bloom Philly! contest

More than 60 local businesses and restaurants decked out their space or designed unique food and drink creations in celebration of the upcoming Philadelphia Flower Show.
There are 11 winners in total, in a range of creative and flower-filled categories.
An art studio on Germantown Avenue took home two awards: Best Illustration of the 2021 Flower Show theme "Habitat: Nature's Masterpiece" and the coveted People's Choice Award.
Moneek Pines, the owner of ARTrageous Brush & Flow, said she got the good news yesterday.
ARTrageous Brush & Flow is a paint and sip studio that also serves as an Airbnb for art experiences.
This marked Moneek's second year entering, and second year winning.
Moneek also thought the contest was a great way to introduce people to her small business.
'When I think masterpiece, I am always thinking of artwork I did," she said. "I wanted to incorporate nature in the frames because I feel like I can incorporate flowers in anything and create a masterpiece."
The Merrygold Shop in Queen Village is the Grand Prize Winner, with Best Overall Design Aesthetic & Craftsmanship.
They created a recycled and sustainable display they call "The Grand Pollination Hotel."
Neighbors dropped off egg cartons to be transformed into flowers ready to be pollinated by hotel guests. They even had a bellhop spider.
Finally, Frannylou's Porch in Kensington won for Best Illustration of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society's Mission & Values.
They teamed up with Florals & Scrubs to "florify" their open-air space with seating, a stage, and a kiddie play area.
The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show runs June 5 to 13 at FDR Park in South Philadelphia.