Pioneer Camp, a day camp for future scientists in Center City

5 and 6 year old campers will experience the magic of building robots and drones, thru games, music and stories. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
You could say it's a day camp for future scientists, that got underway Monday in Center City.

It's called pioneer camp, sponsored by an educational robotics company called Loco-robo.

For the next few days, these 5 and 6 year old campers will experience the magic of building robots and drones, thru games, music and stories.

The counselors here say it's a fun way to introduce the kids to interactive technology, but they're also having fun,and of course making new friends.

The Loco-robo company by the way was founded by a local university professor.
