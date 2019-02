A swashbuckling battle brewed today between Team Pirates and Team Vikings at the Independence Seaport Museum and the Franklin Institute!Children rallied behind their favorite team as they settled the score with archery, beanbag tosses, a three-legged race and more!6abc was there to see the seafaring competition unfold. Even though the teams had an intense rivalry, they could agree on one thing: their love of cheesesteaks!Which team are you on?