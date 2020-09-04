Police, Action News, surprise 6-year-old girl who was shot in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6-year-old Taylor Mitchell was as shy as any kid would be when a caravan of police, community leaders, and Action News anchor Sharrie Williams pulled up to her house."Just to show you some love girlfriend," Williams told Mitchell.Her smile is worth waiting for. It's one her grandfather, Brad Mitchell, who's a police officer himself, wasn't sure would return."That phone call. Wow. No one should experience that. It was tough. It was tough. but we're gonna heal," said Mitchell.A month ago, the little girl was sitting on her porch in West Philadelphia when a shootout started. She was shot in the crossfire."I'm 62, I've been here all my life and I'm a police officer, I've seen a lot, I've heard a lot, but when it hits home, it's a different experience," said Mitchell.His granddaughter's resilience, however, is strong. Within a few day,s she was out of the hospital."I came to see my hero today," said Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw.Now that life has settled for the Mitchell family, at least a little bit, Outlaw wanted to surprise them."This does a lot for us too. It does a lot for us, it inspires us and reminds us of what our purposes are," said Outlaw."This is our way of letting her know that she's loved, she's valued, she's appreciated, and that she has protectors," said Maxwell Brown, who runs the mentorship program "Getting the Max out of Life."Surrounded by family and showered in gifts, Mitchell got to see how many people care about her too."A lot of little girls like me, don't aspire to become police officers period," said Outlaw. "Let alone police commissioners, and it's not because we can't do or don't want to do, but if we don't see us, we don't aspire to become us."Community leaders also offered the family resources to help them deal with the trauma.Police are still looking for the people who shot Mitchell.The Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10 thousand reward for information leading to an arrest.