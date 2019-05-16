Community & Events

Philadelphia police help teen prank his mom

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local mom received an unexpected surprise when police officers from the 18th District brought her son home.

In a video posted to Twitter, you can see the moment when the officer approaches the mom, sitting on the porch of her Southwest Philadelphia home, and tells her she was going to let her son, Ruben, explain why they were there.

Next, Ruben can be seen exiting the car with another officer as mom looks on with an apprehensive look on her face.

Ruben then proceeds to hand his mom his GED certificate and diploma. The two embrace as mom exclaims "Boy, you was getting ready to get it!"

Ruben recently passed the GED program offered by the Philadelphia police 18th District SOAR Program.

Officials said Ruben completed the program in just three weeks.
