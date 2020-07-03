Police officer fired over social media controversy

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Media's borough council has demoted and fired a police officer over his controversial social media post.Robert "Skippy" Carroll, is a sergeant and vice-president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27.As Action News first told you last month, Carroll posted on the FOP's Facebook page: "If you speak out against police or its members, we will do everything in our power to not support your business."He also put it on his page with the caption: "try us we will destroy you."The FOP says his firing is unwarranted. Council President Brian Hall says the investigation into it concluded."I am prepared to make the most motion tonight that council demote Sgt. Carroll and terminate his employment," said Hall.The vote to terminate Carroll was unanimous. Now it's reported Carroll's statement was directed towards Wolf's Superior Sandwich shop owner Dan Wolf, after an online argument between the two.But later the two shook hands alongside Delaware County DA Jack Stollsteimer.Wolf on the situation said, "We all came together and expressed thoughts to each other and we buried it right then and there. I think it's unfortunate."But in Media, Delaware County some find the post rather disturbing."They are paid by the local people to keep them safe and he's basically said we might turn a blind eye," said Cindy Carney of Media.Garrett Wright of Media said, "If you're going to make a statement like that you obviously had that thought inside of you for quite some time."But still largely support their police. "We have to support them. They have a very hard job," added Wright.Tonight theTheir attorney plans to challenge the borough's actions.