COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Police officers compete in viral lip sync battle

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officers compete in viral lip sync battle. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 7, 2018. (WPVI)

TREDYFFRIN TWP., PA. (WPVI) --
Police officers are having a little fun competing in a lip sync battle that's gone viral across the country.

A new entry is from Officer Becky Fulmer of the Tredyffrin Township police department in Chester County.

She did her best rendition of Whitney Houston's 1987 hit, "I Wanna Dance with Somebody."

Fulmer and her colleagues are now trying to get the rangers at Valley Forge National Historical Park into the game.

We'll let you know if that challenge is accepted!

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventspennsylvania newspolice officersinging
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Girls Incorporated tours 6ABC studios
This was a perfect day celebrate a new place to cool off in Philadelphia
35th anniversary of National Night Out
Send a Press Release or Story Idea to Action News
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News