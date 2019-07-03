Police say Philadelphia is 4th of July ready

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is Independence Day!Nowhere else do you get to see where our country started and have it explained by "Ben Franklin" himself of how it all began.We met Lucienne Auchet in Old City Wednesday.She said. "We love this country! But I wasn't born here."For Edwin Juarez Sr. the history of it all is truly special.He and his wife both served our country in the armed forces.They say there's nowhere else they want to be.He said, "It's amazing. it's surreal. There's so much history being able to sit where others have, our founding fathers."Now all over town, there are events taking place.Some of the big-ticket items are as follows:The patriotic presentation of the reading of the Declaration of Independence at Independence Hall at 10:00 a.m.Next, the parade at 11:00 a.m.Then of we'll have the Party on the Parkway starting at noon till 7:00 p.m.Finally, there's a big concert and the fireworks above the Art Museum.But with so much to look forward to unfortunately law enforcement is worried about those who might try to ruin it.Federal law agencies are worried about "domestic" terrorists - inspired by white supremacy."The agencies note the reference to James Fields, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing Heather Heyer when he drove his car into a crowd at the "Unite the Right" rally in 2017 in Charlottesville Virginia.At a news conference Wednesday the Philadelphia Police said there's no need for anyone to alter any plans.Deputy Police Commissioner Joe Sullivan said, "There are no specific credible threats in Philadelphia for any of our 4th of July events."The police also want to remind everyone they've been dealing with some pretty big events along the Parkway over the last few years.Sullivan said, "I don't think there are too many cities that are better prepared."