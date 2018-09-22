PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Philadelphia police department teamed up with community members and city leaders to hold a walk for peace Saturday evening.
Their obvious goal is to stop the crime.
They walked a five-block stretch from 62nd Elmwood Avenue to 67th. This area is known for crime in the city.
Organizers are doing this by talking to residents in an effort to stop the crime.
Action News reporter Christie Ileto spoke to several leaders.
