Police throw "mischief night" party in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Tuesday night was mischief night, and a Philadelphia police district wanted to make sure neighborhood kids had fun, but also kept out of trouble.

Police Inspector Ray Convery said, "Tonight here in the 25th district we're having a haunted park. We invited some of the area kids to come out and party with the police."

Determined to make what's called "mischief night" crime free, the 25th police district threw the biggest bash in the city on the eve of Halloween in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Festivities included a haunted hayride, a bouncy house, and a community outreach for adults.

Emar Quintero of Kensington said, "The bouncy over there and the candy. That's all I like."

"I've been to most of the cars and I like how it's decorated," said Zianni Martell of North Philadelphia.

The night was about celebrating community, not pranks and vandalism.

"It occupies the kids, just to be able to go to the bounce house instead of throwing eggs or toilet paper or whatever they can come up with," added Convery.

Feeling safe is the key and that's why police are beefing up foot and bike patrols in Kensington and Fairhill.

Neighborhoods at the epicenter of the opioid epidemic over the next 48 hours to head off would be criminals as little ones take to the streets.

Tiffany Lopez of Kensington said, "I feel like out in the street you don't know what's going to happen, but here we're surrounded by the police."

Jose Marteen Pacheco of Olney added, "We have the police officers with us right now, so I feel safe here with my children.

The police presence is paying off and it's a safer alternative for families enjoying the festivities.
