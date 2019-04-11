Community & Events

Politicians and medical experts talk opioid crisis at Penn

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three high profile politicians, former Vice-President Joe Biden, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney joined two medical experts at a University of Pennsylvania sponsored forum about the Opioid crisis.

It was a wide-ranging 90-minute discussion about what has been called the worst drug crisis in American history.

The former Vice President told the audience in Irvine Auditorium that more Americans die of opioid overdoses each year than American soldiers died in the entire Vietnam War.

The group talked about how pain killers developed in the 1990s were oversold as safe and over-prescribed by doctors.

Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone with the University of Pennsylvania said drug companies perpetuated the idea their opioids were safe when they were not.

She also spoke about efforts known as Medication Assisted Treatment the use of opioids like methadone and Suboxone to treat patients who are already addicted to more dangerous opioids like heroin. She disagrees she said with those who think it is trading one addiction with another. She said that is not true. The treatment can help stabilize many patients allowing them to return to work and have a better life.

Opioid overdose deaths in the United States have more than doubled in ten years.

In 2007 there were 18,515 deaths reported by the Federal Government's National Institute on Drug Abuse. In the most recent year reported 2017, that number had soared to 47,500.

According to the CDC everyday, more than 1,000 people are treated in emergency rooms for misusing prescription opioids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsuniversity of pennsylvaniaopioids
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News