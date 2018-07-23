COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Post office in Wyncote, Montgomery County renamed in honor of a fallen soldier

The Wyncote Post Office was officially dedicated as the Staff Sergeant Peter Taub Post Office Building. (WPVI)

WYNCOTE, Pa. (WPVI) --
It was an emotional day in Montgomery County as a post office was renamed in honor of a fallen soldier.

The Wyncote Post Office was officially dedicated as the Staff Sergeant Peter Taub Post Office Building.

Staff Sergeant Taub, who grew up in Wyncote, was killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan in 2015.

The renaming of the U.S. Post Office required approval from the House of Representatives, Senate, and ultimately President Trump, who signed off on it this past March.

