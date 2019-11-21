Preparing Thanksgiving meals for Philadelphia homeless

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5665493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inspired by the homeless people he saw on his daily commute, Ian McBride started Cheeseburgers for the Homeless.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- For those without homes in Philadelphia, Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission is opening its arms this Thanksgiving.It's been around for 141 years helping the hungry, homeless and hurting in Philadelphia. The volunteers and staff uniquely serve three meals per day every day of the year. This includes Thanksgiving Day, a holiday prided on breaking bread with friends and family.Residents at the rescue shelter at the corner of 13th and Vine Streets have found new friends and family amongst each other. Many take the extra step of becoming volunteers, cleaning and maintaining the living spaces they share. One former resident, Israel Sotolongo, used his experience to step out of homelessness and into the role of a chef at Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission!Watch our video to hear what residents are thankful for and learn just how much food is needed to make this rescue mission possible.