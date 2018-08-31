Preps underway for Made in America concert festival

Philadelphia police have cordoned off a large section of the Parkway as the finishing touches for the Made in America extravaganza sets to kick off Saturday.More than 70 artists will be spread across five stages over two days expecting to draw 50-70 thousand fans each day.Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson said, "The main thing is they gotta stay hydrated in the heat, we always say bring sunscreens. Water is supplied at the venue."Anxious fans were already lined up Thursday to pick up their tickets for the event organized by Jay-Z.Among the acts this year will be Nicki Manaj, Kendrick Lamar, Janelle Monae and others.Hometown rapper Meek Mill is headlining the event.Police say there are some do's and don'ts - No weapons, fireworks or drones allowed."One of the prohibited items we see people bring year after year is lawn chairs, you're not allowed to bring lawn chairs and you're not allowed to bring coolers, a lot of times people will bring those items," said Deputy Commissioner Wilson.The venue has secured its home on the Parkway for years to come. This after public friction between Mayor Kenney and Jay-Z earlier this year, that has since been worked out.But not everyone is ecstatic about the noise and traffic messes.This is the third year that complaints can be filed via hotline or email.Most of the cultural institutions along the Parkway will remain open.Gates for the venue open at 10 a.m. Saturday."We just want people to come on down to the parkway, have a good time, we'll be out there, we want everyone to stay safe and have fun basically," said Deputy Commissioner Wilson.